Firefighters in Yakima and Wapato were busy Saturday afternoon and evening battling three structure fires and a brush fire. The fires were not related and caused no injuries.
Yakima County Fire District 5 crews responded to the first house fire on South Street in Wapato at about 1:20 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. Crews spent over two hours putting it out.
While tending to that fire, Fire District 5 crews were called to the scene of a separate house fire less than a mile away on Kemper Lane.
Both fires destroyed the homes, but caused no injuries, according to the release. The fires caused a combined estimate of $105,000 in damages.
The Yakima Fire Department also responded to multiple blazes Saturday. A structure fire on Chicago Avenue broke out at about 2 p.m. The fire resulted in damage to the building’s basement, but did not spread to the upper levels of the home, Shift Commander David Stark said. No one was injured.
The cause of that fire is still under investigation, Stark said.
Yakima firefighters responded to fires near Rotary Lake at about 8 p.m. Saturday. Crews identified two fires in the area, one north of the parking lot and one south of the lake, Stark said. They spent about two hours putting them out.
The fires resulted in no injuries or property damage. Stark said the causes of the fires are not confirmed, but he suspected they were human-caused.
