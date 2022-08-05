Firefighters working the Cow Canyon Fire are expecting to see an increase in fire along the south and west flanks Friday.
With winds shifting to the northeast, the 300 personnel assigned to the fire that has been burning 11 miles north of Naches since Wednesday afternoon are anticipating fire will increase, with spotting from the wind, said Heather Appelhoff, public information officer for the Type 2 Incident Management Team managing the fire.
The team, which took over command of the fire Friday morning, is also overseeing operations on the Vantage Fire, which is burning 5 miles west of Vantage.
The Cow Canyon Fire has burned approximately 5,600 acres as of Friday morning, Appelhoff said, and is uncontained. That's an area slightly larger than Terrace Heights. It is burning south of Manastash Ridge in between Naches and Ellensburg.
The fire has destroyed two homes, a cabin and 11 outbuildings, Appelhoff said.
A mandatory Level 3 evacuation order remains in place for the area within 1.5 miles of the intersection of Maloy and North Wenas roads, while a Level 2 evacuation order is in place from Wenas Lake to the border between Yakima and Kittitas counties, according to Yakima Valley Emergency Management.
A Level 2 order means people in the area need to be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice.
In Kittitas County, a mandatory evacuation for all residents south and west of Umptanum and Shuskin roads, including Overlook Road, Coyote Run, Long Tom Canyon Road, Durr Road and Wenas Road remains in effect.
A Level 2 evacuation notice remains in effect for the roads south of Manastash Road and west of Umptanum Road, including Mellergard, Cove, Orrion, Mitchell and Strande roads, Blazing Sky, Cove and Victory lanes, Aspen Drive and Manastash Canyon (north and south of the road).
The Wenas Wildlife Area, the Manastash Trail (Manastash book) and the Umptanum Falls Trail are closed, the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said.
Appelhoff said crews would be spending Friday preparing structures on the north side of the Manastash Creek area, and removing trees that were weakened by fire damage.
A helicopter will dump water on active areas of the fire.
Currently, there are six hand crews, six fire engines, five bulldozers, six water tenders and a helicopter assigned to the Cow Canyon Fire.
Vantage Highway
The Vantage Highway fire is currently at 26,490 acres — about 1.5 times the size of Yakima — and is 35% contained. The fire is actively burning between the Wild Horse Wind and Solar Facility and the Columbia River, and smoke is visible in the area, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.
Firefighters were going to be working the north and west flanks of the fire, while patrolling the eastern flank looking for hot spots, according to the management team's news release.
Officials lifted evacuation orders in the community of Vantage on Tuesday night. Vantage Highway is open.
The Wild Horse visitor center is closed to the public at least through Friday. The Quilomene and Whiskey Dick wildlife area units within the L.T. Murray Wildlife Area are temporarily closed to protect public safety.
The next several days are expected to be warmer, with winds expected to decrease and humidity in the mid-20% range.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.