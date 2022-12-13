The Yakima Health District has suspended Caton Landfill’s operating permit following a series of fires at the facility.
The health district said in a statement late Monday that the permit would remain suspended until a clear source of the fires is identified.
The landfill is north of Naches at 1500 Naches-Wenas Road.
A series of fires have occurred at the landfill since Nov. 2, the heath district said. Another large fire surfaced on Sunday.
Landfill General Manager Roger Caton on Monday said the fire had been fully contained and that it was sparked by small chunks of wood disposed at the limited purpose landfill.
Limited purpose landfills are only allowed to accept construction waste.
Caton said crews covered the fire with 3,000 yards of soil Sunday.
Caton said the landfill has seen an increase in smaller chunks of wood being disposed at the facility. Small chunks of wood break down faster, heat up and ignite, he said.
The landfill is working with the state Department of Ecology and the health district to devise a plan to deter future fires, he said.
