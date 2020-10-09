The city of Yakima’s department heads have had to get creative to counter the unexpected and ongoing financial repercussions of COVID-19.
During preliminary city budget deliberations this week, they presented much shorter needs lists to the Yakima City Council than during last year’s discussions.
But while the needs are there, the council has said repeatedly that the money for the cumulative list is not.
Facility upgrades, protective gear
Fire Chief Aaron Markham outlined $240,000 of unfunded needs, including $150,000 for facility upgrades to several fire stations and $90,000 to replace firefighters’ outdated protective gear.
Markham reported one fire station needs its roof replaced to prevent leaks. Three fire stations have generators so outdated that finding replacement parts has become difficult or impossible, he added.
Firefighters’ protective gear — their boots, coats, pants, and helmets — are outdated. The department also would like to replace its self-contained breathing apparatuses with a brand carrying a life-time warranty, Markham said.
Several fire engines also are nearing the end of their life span, he told the council on Thursday.
Council members Brad Hill and Holly Cousens asked Markham to suggest additional sources of revenue that could offset some of the costs.
The city’s Finance Director Steve Groom added that replacement vehicles — set for budget discussion next Thursday — are a priority and that city staff would continue searching for additional revenue streams.
Vehicles, crime reporting tech
Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray reminded the council that the department had deferred replacing aging police vehicles last year.
In written budget information, he reported the department’s primary patrol vehicles are an average of seven years old, while the detectives’ fleet is an average of eight years old. More than 80% of the department’s fleet has outlived the attached warranties, and major mechanical repairs that have cropped up have impacted the department’s maintenance costs, he added.
In the written document, Murray detailed for council an opportunity to purchase four slightly used, low-mileage vehicles to replace aging detective vehicles at an estimated cost of $84,000.
At Thursday’s budget meeting, Murray spoke briefly about making internal shifts to keep the department’s budget neutral, including creating a public information officer position by taking funding from another position.
In response to council member questions, Murray said the state had bypassed a department grant application for a ShotSpotter technology aimed at violent crime and that the police department was almost fully staffed, with only six vacancies.
Several council members voiced concerns about the user friendliness of the police department’s technology for civilians to report crime.
Council member Soneya Lund said that making a report from a mobile phone was so difficult that she worried city residents would choose not to report.
Murray and City Manager Bob Harrison said they already were looking into possible fixes or workarounds.
Other department developments
Community Development Director Joan Davenport said the codes enforcement department, which has a single full-time animal control officer, is looking to transition an animal control officer contracted through the Yakima Humane Society to a full-time city employee position.
Rob Peterson, the director of the Yakima Air Terminal at McAllister Field, reported an estimated $3.5 million of unfunded needs. Pending, but unfunded projects, include rehabilitation of the aviation apron, a roof replacement for the terminal building, wildlife hazard mitigation technology, and a $35,000 pavement assessment plan.
Scott Schafer, director of the city’s public works department, noted repercussions from the COVID-19 pandemic had incurred an estimated additional $130,000 of operating expenses, including more trips to the landfill and costs to accommodate rising waste tonnage brought about by the state’s stay-at-home orders earlier in the year.
Schafer said the pandemic had delayed several projects, including feasibility studies for the city’s two community centers until community members could provide input.
Discussion and timeline
Council member Brad Hill said he would be looking for ways to divert funding to community development, codes enforcement and public works operations as a way to address public safety.
“This council needs to look really closely at how we can improve quality of life and public safety through community development and public works,” he said. “I don’t want to see perennial cuts to these departments.”
The council will end preliminary budget discussions next week, with meetings from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. The meetings will be conducted via speakerphone, livestreamed at www.yakimawa.gov and telecast live on Y-PAC, Spectrum Cable Channel 194.
The budget’s public hearings will follow on Nov. 13 and 17, when the council will discuss any last changes to the budget, with an anticipated adoption date by Dec. 1.