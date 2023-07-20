This story was updated at 7:55 p.m.
Firefighters halted the progress of two wildfires burning Thursday between Selah and Ellensburg, including one that closed Interstate 82 traffic.
Fire crews from Selah, the Yakima Training Center and the state Department of Natural Resources were able to get a bulldozer line around the Burbank Valley fire, burning late Thursday afternoon just north of South Untamum Ridge, said Thomas Kyle-Milward, DNR spokesperson. Kyle-Milward said the bulldozer crew and aircraft were able to halt the fire's advance, which had burned 40 acres.
Farther north, ground crews dug a hand-line that halted the growth of the Lost Spring Fire, about 6 miles south of Ellensburg, Kyle-Milward said. Aircraft also assisted ground crews on the 14.35-acre fire, he said.
The Lost Spring fire prompted the closing of Interstate 82 at Thrall Road, with traffic detoured to the Yakima River Canyon highway, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The road closure was expected to be lifted at 6 p.m.
The fires were determined to be on land under the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's jurisdiction, Kyle-Milward said.
A BLM spokesperson said a regional manager was heading to the site to assess the situation.
