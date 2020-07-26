Firefighters from the state Department of Natural Resources were still fighting a 9-acre fire Sunday several miles from Tampico.
The fire, in the area of Nasty and Rock creeks inside the Ahtanum State Forest in rural Yakima County, started around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. New firefighters arrived at the fire Sunday morning to relieve those who were at the fire overnight, said Justin Bishop, assistant center manager for the Central Washington interagency communications center in Wenatchee.
Yakima County fire agencies have been assisting DNR in the fire, Bishop said.