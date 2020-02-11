WAPATO, Wash. — The Yakima County fire marshal is expected to investigate a fire that destroyed about 600 fruit bins at a Wapato-area orchard Tuesday morning.
Crews from Yakima County Fire District 5 were called out to the orchard in the 100 block of Lateral 1 Road around 6 a.m., according to a fire district news release.
Firefighters found half the 1,100-bin pile on fire and, working with employees of E.W. Brandt and Sons, removed about 500 undamaged bins from the pile, allowing the remaining bins to burn without spreading the fire, the release said.
The fire was deemed under control by 9:30 a.m., the release said. Yakima County sheriff’s deputies were requested at the scene, and the fire marshal was notified, the release said.
Fire officials said the fire, which caused $75,000 damage, was considered suspicious.