Although the Evans Canyon Fire destroyed five homes, firefighters and defensible space helped others survive on Elk Ridge Lane north of Naches.
Sara Corbin and her husband, Hershel, followed evacuation orders Monday night and stayed with her son and daughter-in-law in Selah. When Hershel returned the next day, he found crews mopping up the blaze that had burned a nearby outbuilding and a pile of logs 100 feet west of the house.
“The firefighters came up the night that we were supposed to evacuate, before it got dark and they kind of scoped out our place because we were going to be the first ones that got hit,” he said. “I’m so amazed at what they can do.”
Crews showed Hershel Corbin videos of their efforts to save neighborhood homes, which included dumping water from nearby Wenas Lake on the fire via helicopters.
Thanks to the firefighters and a big, irrigated lawn, Sara Corbin said their house survived with little more than some discoloration.
The Corbins also evacuated two years ago, when another fire approached a house about a mile to their east. Sara Corbin said her neighbor prayed for help and the wind changed direction before it reached his home.
Operations Chief Aaron Rowe, whose crew took over Tuesday night after the homes at Elk Ridge were saved, said firefighters can employ several strategies to protect structures. He stressed the importance of a green “defensible space” and said crews will use whatever features are available to their advantage.
“They might put a little hand line in,” Rowe said. “There might be a dozer line in, there might be that green grass edge and then there might be some dry grass right next to that and maybe they burn that dry grass and the green grass wouldn’t burn.”