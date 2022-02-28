Firefighters are responding to a large commercial fire in Sunnyside.
The fire was reported mid-afternoon Monday at the 1100 block of Midvale Road, the location of Nutrien Ag Solutions.
Chief Kamiakin and Pioneer Elementary students are sheltering in place because of the fire, with HVAC systems turned off, the Sunnyside School District said. Students will not be dismissed while the shelter in place is in effect.
This story is developing and will be updated.
