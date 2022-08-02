A small fire burning 40 miles northwest of Naches is 40% contained, and fire crews have contained another six small fires in the Naches and Cle Elum ranger districts since July 25.
All but three of the fires were human caused, according to a news release from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. One was caused by a lightning strike.
Campfire restrictions went into effect on July 28 on U.S. Forest Service land in the region. Campfires are only allowed in designated, developed campgrounds and federally designated wilderness areas. Visitors should ensure that all campfires are completely extinguished and cold to the touch before leaving their campsite.
A red flag fire warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday in the eastern parts of Yakima and Kittitas counties, according to the National Weather Service.
Morse Creek Fire: The largest is a 21-acre fire which started on July 30 is burning 40 miles northwest of Naches. The fire is 40% contained and has stayed within its footprint. Firefighters continue to mop-up and secure fireline. The cause of the fire is undetermined.
Soda Springs Fire: Started on Aug. 1, the fire is 1/10 of an acre and is 1.5 miles north of Soda Spring Campground, about 29 miles northwest of Naches. The fire was contained the same day it started.
Nile Creek Fire: The fire was started on June 30 as a result of a vehicle fire. The fire was 1/10 of an acre in size and has been declared out. The fire was 10 miles northwest of Naches.
Mineral Fire: The fire, which started on Aug 1 is 1/10 of an acre and is located in between Keechelus and Kachess Lakes on the Cle Elum Ranger District. The fire was determined to be human-caused. It has been contained and controlled and is on patrol status.
North Scatter Fire: The fire started on July 30 and is 1/10 an acre. The fire has been contained and controlled and is now on patrol status. Its cause was an escaped campfire.
Cooper Pass Fire: The fire started on July 27 and grew to a size of 1/10 of an acre. The fire happened near Cooper Lake on the Cle Elum Ranger District, approximately 20 miles northwest of Cle Elum. It is now contained and controlled. The cause of the fire was determined to be an escaped campfire.
Fortune Creek Fire: Started on July 25, this fire is 1/10 of a mile. The fire is 21 miles northwest of Cle Elum and is contained and controlled. It is now on patrol status.
