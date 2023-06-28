Firefighters responded to a wildfire burning along the Yakima River near Sarg Hubbard Park on Wednesday afternoon.
As of 2 p.m., the fire was burning in several acres of trees and brush. The Yakima Fire Department, along with firefighters from Gleed and the Yakima Training Center were on scene.
A fire weather watch is in effect Saturday in the region with the National Weather Service expecting hot, dry and breezy conditions. The watch runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.
This story is developing and will be updated.
