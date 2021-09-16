Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1900 block of McKinley Avenue at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Yakima.
Smoke was originally reported from one unit at Advanced Secure Storage, but grew to involve at least 10 units, according to Yakima Fire Chief Aaron Markham.
The Yakima Fire Department requested a second alarm at 8:35 a.m. to responders in West Valley and East Valley, as well as command response in Ellensburg, Markham said, adding that crews were beginning to get the fire under control at 9:35 a.m.
No immediate cause was apparent, Markham said.
This story is developing and will be updated as additional details are available.
