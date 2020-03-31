Authorities are investigating a string of dumpster and rubbish fires across downtown Yakima overnight Monday, the Yakima Fire Department said.
Six fires were started along the Yakima Avenue corridor between Naches Avenue and Third Avenue, according to a news release from the department. The department said all six were intentionally set. Yakima police are assisting with the investigation.
Officers were unable to locate any witnesses to the incidents and are asking for the public’s help. Anyone who saw or has video surveillance of any of the incidents is urged to contact police at 509-575-6200.
Earlier, firefighters said they responded to a fire in an apartment building in the 600 block of West Nob Hill Boulevard which left one person displaced and caused an estimated $30,000 in damage.
There were no injuries in that fire, and the department said the cause is under investigation.