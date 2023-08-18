Yakima County firefighters spent Friday morning responding to wildfires in the Upper Yakima Valley.
Yakima Valley Emergency Management issued a Level 3 "go now" evacuation order for residents living in the Gatliff Drive area near Naches. This includes residents living between the intersections of Naches Tieton Road, Rosenkranz Road and Potter Road. Families and pets are urged to get in their vehicles and leave the area.
On the other side of U.S. Route 12, a brush fire moving up the grade near 700 Naches Wenas Road was tended to by firefighters from multiple jurisdictions. It appeared to be mostly contained around 9:35 a.m.
A third fire near the intersection of Rocky Top Road and Summitview Road was being fought by West Valley and Naches Heights firefighters.
Fire danger warnings
State Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz urged people to follow campfire bans, respect burn bans and be cautious. Between 80% and 90% of fires are human-caused in the state, she said.
“Weather conditions statewide have been incredibly hot and dry,” she said during a Friday morning media briefing. “We are smack dab in the prime part of the season for severe wildfires.”
So far this year, Washington has had 1,200 fires, average for this time of year. Those fires have burned 91,500 acres, which is lower than normal, Franz said. The majority of the fires have been under 10 acres, she said.
Larger fires now burning include the Sourdough Fire in North Cascades National Park at 4,500 acres, which is contributing to poor air quality in the state, along with Canadian fires, she said.
Fire districts around the state have been responding to smaller fires, which can spread quickly. Franz said DNR has aircraft, bulldozers and fire crews strategically placed, and is moving them around as needed.
Campfires are banned on state Department of Natural Resources land. The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest added new campfire restrictions Friday, banning fires in developed campgrounds and wilderness areas. Recreational target shooting also is prohibited.
"Critical fire weather conditions are forecast through the weekend and any new starts will have potential to get large quickly in these conditions,” Okanogan-Wenatchee Fire Management Officer Kyle Cannon said in a news release.
State fire assistance was mobilized Thursday so resources could respond to potential wildfires in Kittitas and Klickitat counties, according to a news release from the state fire marshal’s office.
A red flag fire warning is in place until 8 p.m. Friday calling for gusty conditions and low humidity.
