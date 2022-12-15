Firefighters responded to a house fire north of Selah around 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Crews from Selah, East Valley, Yakima, Gleed and the Yakima Training Center were fighting the fire in a single-story home at 391 Adobe Way. The home's occupants made it out safely.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.
