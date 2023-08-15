Firefighters are responding to a fire on Ahtanum Ridge in Yakima.
The fire started around 4:30 p.m. near Red Sky Drive and McCullough Drive in Yakima.
A Level 3 (go now) evacuation notice covers an area south 40th Avenue, north to McCullough Road, east to the 1041 block of Red Sky Drive, then south to top of Athanum Ridge, then heading west to south 40th Avenue, according to Yakima Valley Emergency Management.
Two Fire Boss aircraft are dropping water on the fire.
Firefighters from the West Valley, Yakima, Selah, Sunnyside, Fire Districts 4, 5 and 6, the Yakima Training Center and the Yakama Nation are on scene. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office and Yakima Valley Emergency Management also are responding.
This story is developing and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.