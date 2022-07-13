Yakima firefighters stopped a brush fire that threatened a multi-story apartment building on Tuesday afternoon, and officials warn people not to burn outside.
The Yakima Fire Department was called to the 1500 block of East Spruce Street at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday for a wildland fire that was near a multi-story apartment building, according to a news release. Nine firefighters were able to get the fire under control.
One person had a foot injury, which did not require medical attention. No firefighters were injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, the release said. The 1,200-square-foot fire caused about $5,000 in damage to brush, trees and encampments.
Fire danger
Fire officials ask people not to burn outside after responding to multiple fires outside and along the Yakima Greenway, a news release said.
“YFD urges the community to be fire safe and to not burn outdoors,” the release said. “Due to dry conditions and hot summer temperatures, any spark at this time of year can quickly become a large wildfire.”
Yakima Fire Chief Aaron Markham said fire danger is a concern this summer due to unseasonably cool temperatures and rainfall in the spring that increased the fuel load in the region.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the eastern Kittitas Valley, which includes a portion of Yakima County from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday.
