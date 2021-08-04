A Lower Valley firefighter was injured as crews worked to extinguish a Wednesday morning fire that burned through a homeless encampment south of Toppenish.
Crews were called shortly before 9 a.m. for an RV on fire at Larue and Casey roads, in an area used by people experiencing homelessness, said Yakima County Fire District 5 Deputy Chief Joel Byam.
The first responding firefighters found a couple RVs and a car on fire, as well as makeshift shelters, Byam said. The fire was spreading into trees and threatening other camps on the property, Byam said.
“We had to stop the spread and make sure people got out of the RVs,” Byam said.
One firefighter had a leg injury, and was treated and released from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Byam said.
Crews extinguished the fire around 11 a.m., and Byam said the cause is under investigation.