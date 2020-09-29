Multiple agencies responded to a fire in an abandoned church in Wapato on Tuesday morning, with no injuries.
Wapato Fire Chief Bob Clark said firefighters first got the call about a structure fire in the 100 block of East Fourth Street at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday.
They arrived to find heavy fire coming out of multiple windows in the two-story church, which Clark said had been abandoned for some time.
Firefighters immediately started a defensive attack on a nearby structure at risk of catching fire, successfully beating back flames, then switched to dousing the church.
Clark called in back up from the cities of Yakima and Toppenish then sounded a third alarm for mutual aid by calling in resources from the city of Sunnyside. Fire District 5 also responded.
Clark estimated about 25 firefighters were on scene. The agencies had the blaze mostly under control by 2 p.m., when Clark said he was still worried about possible structural collapse.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Clark said.
He added he was happy with the response and also grateful that no one was injured.
“We were fortunate to have the resources at our disposal that we do, and we were very blessed to have the mutual aid agreements in place,” he said. “We could not have done this without our partners.”