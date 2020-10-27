The Yakima Fire Department handled three fires over four hours Monday, including a kitchen fire that destroyed two units in an apartment building.
The string of fires started a little after 9 a.m. with a brush fire on the Yakima Greenway, according to a news release from the department. That fire burned about 3,600 square feet of heavy brush near the Valley Mall Boulevard exit on I-82.
An hour later, a shed was reported on fire in the 1100 block of North Second Street, firefighters said. The department says the shed was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, but quick action kept it from spreading to the home nearby. That fire was caused by a heat lamp being placed too close to flammable items, according to the release. The heat lamp was being used to keep animals warm, but no animals were found in the shed, firefighters said. No one was hurt.
The third fire was reported at 1 p.m. at an apartment building in the 300 block of North Seventh Street, according to the release. Fire crews arrived to find two units burning, and the fire caused an estimated $80,000 in damage to the two apartments, according to the release.
Firefighters said the fire began earlier in the day in the kitchen. The resident thought the fire was out, but it continued to burn unnoticed in the walls and ceiling of the unit until it started burning through the ceiling of one apartment and the floor of the unit above.
No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross is helping the affected residents.