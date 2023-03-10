Firefighters from Yakima and Naches Heights rescued a woman who fell and was stuck in rocks in a Naches Heights cliff.
The woman was free climbing a basalt formation in Cowiche Canyon when she slipped and fell upside between two boulders, Naches Heights fire Capt. Steven Mack said. The woman was able to call for help around 12:40 p.m.
Naches Heights responded, and firefighters located the woman in a rock formation, Mack said. The firefighters were assisted by Yakima Fire Department’s technical rescue team who were able to get the woman out, Mack said.
Yakima County sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team also responded, said Deputy Kyle Cameron.
The woman was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, Mack said, and her condition was not immediately available.
