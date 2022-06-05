Yakima fire officials are investigating a fire that burned in a West Valley garage Friday night.
Firefighters were called for a fire in the 7000 block of West King Street around 9:45 p.m. Crews found a fire burning in the garage, where there was a natural-gas water heater, said YFD Shift Cmdr. Tim Kerns.
Five crews from Yakima and a crew from West Valley Fire Department quickly put out the fire, Kerns said. The home’s seven residents — two adults and five children — were not displaced and the house was saved, Kerns said.
