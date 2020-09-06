High winds predicted Monday will test whether hundreds of firefighters battling the Evans Canyon Fire will continue to make progress on the blaze that has consumed more than 75,000 acres in Yakima and Kittitas counties.
In a virtual community meeting early Sunday evening, weather experts and fire officials were optimistic about the work by nearly 1,000 personnel on the ground. Hand crews were working the Umptanum-Wenas Road area looking for hot spots, along with fire crews monitoring the west side of the Yakima River in the canyon, according to a Facebook update from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire remained at 75,817 acres, or 118 square miles, and was 40% contained, said Jeff Dimke, incident commander with Northwest Incident Management Team 12. It began the afternoon of Aug. 31 and is burning between Naches and Ellensburg.
Some brush and vegetation burned Sunday along the Yakima River and some islands of fuel within containment areas flared up, putting off more smoke, but it’s better for firefighters to let those interiors burn, Dimke said.
A flare-up on the south side of Cleman Mountain was not a concern, and in pointing to a map showing containment lines, Dimke showed how those lines have extended.
Suppression efforts have lowered the potential for significant fire spread, according to incident information online.
“We have put a lot of effort and time into this fire,” Dimke said. “It’s really secure. We’re continuing a lot of labor.”
And while it’s unlikely that the fire will cross the Yakima River in the canyon, Dimke said, the wind expected Monday will be a test. Highway 821 (Yakima Canyon Highway) will remain closed through Monday, said Horace Ward, operations director for the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management.
It may reopen Tuesday, but that and any other changes in closures and evacuation levels depend on what happens with Monday’s wind, he and others said.
Parts of North Wenas Road, Sheep Company Road, Naches Wenas Road and Longmire Road are closed. Highway 821 (Yakima Canyon Highway), BBQ Flats and Wenas recreation areas are closed.
“All level 2 (be ready) evacuations are going to remain in place, at least through tomorrow,” Ward said Sunday.
“Hopefully we’ll have some good news after tomorrow if everything holds and get people back into their homes and really reduce the threat around those as well.”
A wind advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Labor Day for the Kittitas and Yakima valleys, with northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph in the forecast and gusts up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service. A red flag fire warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for much of the region.
The weather in the next 24 hours is critical, officials stressed. And though winds are predicted to drop off Tuesday, relative humidity levels may dip to single digits later this week after temperatures drop, then rise again into the 90s.
Firefighters are confident in their efforts strengthening containment lines, Fire Operations Chief Aaron Rowe said.
“We’re feeling pretty good about our chances during this wind event,” he said.
The work by so many people with a variety of agencies has made the difference in getting around the fire in about 72 to 96 hours, Dimke said.
“So it was a great effort by everybody involved,” he said. “All the community helping us and assisting was an outstanding effort.”