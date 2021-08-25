Schneider Springs Fire gained another 3,714 acres overnight, even as fire crews made progress during night operations.
The fire 18 miles northwest of Naches was 71,907 acres Wednesday morning, the fire report said. There are 530 people working on the fire.
A weak cold front is expected to move through Wednesday night, followed by precipitation. The front will bring cooler weather and better firefighting conditions.
The rain forecast on Wednesday will not be enough to disperse smoke, according to a smoke outlook. The forecast shows air quality will range from moderate to unhealthy levels in Yakima on Wednesday.
Crews will focus on assessing, protecting and defending structures, the fire report said. As of Tuesday, no structures had been lost.
Crews Tuesday continued the work of extending indirect containment lines along Bethel Ridge on the southeastern end of the fire. Night operations continued to improve the line on the southern end, the fire report said.
Crews remain focused on structure protection Wednesday.
Firing operations are planned along the Bethel Ridge containment line to prevent the spread of the fire toward Naches. The operation is expected to take multiple days to complete.
“Firefighters and suppression resources will shift around the fire to protect communities, limit further fire spread, and focus their actions where to have the greatest success,” the report said.
Firefighters will also continue to prepare homes and buildings along State Route 410 and Highway 12.
Evacuations and closures
Evacuation levels are unchanged. The evacuation level for State Route 410 was lowered to a Level 2 “be set” evacuation level. The evacuation order along Highway 12 was reduced to a Level 1 “be ready” evacuation order. Bumping River Road remains in a Level 3 “go now” order.
A Red Cross shelter for those who have been evacuated has been established at Summit View Church of Christ, 100 N. 72nd Ave. in Yakima.
Parts of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and the state’s Oak Creek Wildlife Unit are closed because of the fire.
The closure is between Highway 12 and State Route 410. Forest closure orders are different from evacuation levels.