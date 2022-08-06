The Cow Canyon Fire between Naches and Ellensburg had burned 4,633 acres and was 15% contained as of Saturday morning.
An update from the incident command team said the fire has been the most active along the northern flank in the North Fork Wenas Creek drainage, and was generally spreading to the north-northwest.
A burnout operation in that drainage Friday night went well, and crews will maintain focus on that area, said Heather Appelhof, a public information officer for the Type 2 fire incident team.
“Today there’s a chance of increased fire activity in that area, and there will be firefighters looking for spot fires,” she said. “In addition to fire crews, there will be a lot of aircraft available for water and retardant drops as needed.”
There is potential for the fire to spread a 1/4 to 1/2 mile to the northwest-north toward Manastash Ridge, and unburned islands will continue to burn, a morning update said.
Six hand crews, six bulldozers, two water tenders and a helicopter were assigned to the fire, with more aircraft available as needed, including air tankers and scoopers. Appelhof said the aircraft have been scooping water out of Rimrock Lake and recreational users should be aware of that activity.
Warmer and drier weather is in the forecast through the weekend. On the plus side, winds are expected to slow down.
The Cow Canyon Fire started at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the Barbecue Flats area in the Wenas Wildlife Area. Two primary homes, one cabin, and 11 outbuildings were confirmed destroyed on Wednesday. Another 50 structures remain threatened. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
Evacuation orders remain the same. A mandatory Level 3 evacuation order is in effect for the area within 1.5 miles of the intersection of Maloy and North Wenas roads, while a Level 2 evacuation order is in place from Wenas Lake to the border between Yakima and Kittitas counties, according to Yakima Valley Emergency Management. A Level 2 order means people in the area need to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.
In Kittitas County, a mandatory evacuation order for all residents south and west of Umptanum and Shuskin roads, including Overlook Road, Coyote Run, Long Tom Canyon Road, Durr Road and Wenas Road, remains in effect.
A Level 2 evacuation notice remains in effect for the roads south of Manastash Road and west of Umptanum Road, including Mellergard, Cove, Orrion, Mitchell and Strande roads, Blazing Sky, Cove and Victory lanes, Aspen Drive and Manastash Canyon (north and south of the road).
The Wenas Wildlife Area, the Manastash Trail (Manastash book) and the Umptanum Falls Trail are closed, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said.
A Type 2 team is responding to the Cow Canyon Fire and the Vantage Highway Fire. Hilary Franz, commissioner of the state Department of Natural Resources, was scheduled to visit the Cow Canyon fireline and Ellensburg on Saturday morning.
Vantage Highway
Firefighters have been making progress on the Vantage Highway Fire, which started around noon on Monday five miles west of Vantage. It was 45% contained Saturday morning and 30,021 acres.
“They are starting to do mop up and patrol for spot fires,” Appelhof said. “Fire activity has diminished quite a bit, with some activity on western side near wind farm. At this point, things have quieted down.”
There are pockets of unburned fuels and smoke may be visible, she added.
No evacuation notices are in effect. Vantage Highway is open.
The Quilomene and Whiskey Dick wildlife area units within the L.T. Murray Wildlife Area are temporarily closed to protect public safety.
Community meetingA virtual community meeting about the two fires is planned at 5 p.m. Saturday on the Central Washington Fire Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/cwafireinfo. People can submit questions in advance to the Central Washington Fire Information Facebook page or email: Vantage Highway fire 2022.vantagehighway@firenet.gov or Cow Canyon Fire 2022.cowcanyon@firenet.gov.
