Firefighters on Tuesday expected containment of the Schneider Springs Fire would increase after a night of light fire activity, the help of a drone to locate spot fires and other successful efforts to fight it.
The fire is burning 18 miles northwest of Naches. It was 94,206 acres with 14% containment on Tuesday morning. That was an increase of 1,400 acres from the prior day. A total of 758 people are assigned to the fire.
In a late morning update shared on the fire information Facebook page, Joe Tone, operations section chief for the Schneider Springs Fire, spoke about efforts to monitor the fire so it didn't establish any large runs toward the Bumping River.
Heavy equipment was moved from the southern portion of the fire to the 1706 and 1709 Forest Service roads, Tone said. Firefighters are trying to prevent fire progression to the north along the State Route 410 corridor. Several crews that had been working on the southern portion were moved to the northern portion of the fire to join efforts to limit fire growth toward the Lost Creek-Gold Creek area, according to the morning fire update.
The fire was active in several places around the perimeter, with the most activity on the northern and southern portions, according to the update. But firefighters continued to hold and improve control lines along Bethel Ridge, and authorities were confident other efforts would increase containment.
"By end of shift today, we'll add additional containment percentage," Tone said.
Smoke
An air quality alert continues in Yakima until noon Thursday because of smoke from fires. People should stay inside and avoid strenuous activity when air quality reaches unhealthy levels, the Washington State Department of Ecology said.
Widespread haze will continue in and around Yakima through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore.
Forest closures remain in effect around Bumping Lake and in the fire area between State Route 410 and U.S. Highway 12. Both of those routes are open, but roads in the area are being used by firefighters and fire equipment.
Public lands south of U.S. 12 reopened Thursday, including Rimrock and Clear lakes.
Lands within the William O. Douglas Wilderness to the north and west of Bumping Lake are open, with access via State Route 410 only. Bumping River Road remains closed. The Tieton River is open for recreational access.
The Bumping River corridor is under a Level 2 “be set” notice. Level 1 “get set” notices are in place along U.S. 12 and from the “Y” to Bumping River Road. Evacuation notices apply to private land and are different from forest closure notices on public land.
Lightning-caused fire was first spotted Aug. 4.