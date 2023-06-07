Updated 9 p.m.: Firefighters have contained an 800-acre brush fire off Old Naches Highway that started Wednesday afternoon.
No structures were lost, and no evacuations are in place, according to an evening update from the Naches Fire Department. The three-alarm fire started between Naches and Gleed around 1:45 p.m.
The fire is 100% contained with retardant and dozer lines, the department said. As of 7 p.m., two helicopters were continuing to work, and some county resources were released.
The state Department of Natural Resources would remain on scene through the night.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Updated 5 p.m.: Firefighters are responding to a three-alarm brush fire that started near the 6400 block of Old Naches Highway near Naches on Wednesday afternoon.
Multiple fire departments were on scene Wednesday, with at least one helicopter dumping water on the blaze.
Naches Fire Lt. Joey Weedin said air crews will be dropping fire retardant as firefighters worked on containment lines for the fire.
Weedin said firefighters are working under a unified command with the state Department of Natural Resources.
Firefighters were called to a 20-30 acre fire just north of the 6400 block of Old Naches Road around 1:45 p.m., said Lt. Joey Weedin of Yakima County Fire Department 3 in Naches.
As of 5 p.m., the fire was about 300 acres and headed in an easterly direction toward state land, he said.
Weedin said the fire's cause has not been determined.
