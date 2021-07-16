Firefighters from Selah and the state Department of Natural Resources contained a 5-acre brush fire that closed the Yakima River Canyon Scenic Byway on Friday afternoon.
The fire burning at Selah Bluff, 5 miles north of Selah just across the county line in Kittitas County, was reported around noon, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.
Washington State Department of Transportation closed State Route 821 through the canyon around noon, and reopened it around 3:30 p.m., said WSDOT spokeswoman Summer Derrey.
Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management announced a Level 3 evacuation order for the area north of Selah Creek, east of the canyon and west of Interstate 82, but the order was lifted at 2 p.m.
DNR spokeswoman Janet Pearce said crews contained the fire and were mopping up hot spots along the perimeter, but she said people may see wisps of smoke on the fire’s interior.
The fire’s cause is under investigation, Pearce said.