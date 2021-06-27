Dozens of firefighters from several stations responded to a wildfire east of Kittitas in Kittitas County on Sunday, containing it about five hours after the first truck arrived.
John Sinclair, fire chief of Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue, estimated 100 firefighters from several departments battled the Clerf Road Wildfire east of the town of Kittitas, adding the fire ended up at about 425 acres.
“It got taken by the wind,” Sinclair said. “We had rare east wind here so it was blowing the wrong direction.”
Two firefighters were injured, with one suffering a burn injury on the back of a hand and the other bumped by a vehicle.
“They’re going to be fine,” Sinclair said. The firefighter bumped by the vehicle was being evaluated to be sure everything was all right, he said.
The fire was called in at 12:58 p.m., with the first unit on scene at 1:16 p.m., Sinclair said. “We have lost one primary structure and it looks like we’ve also lost some outbuildings and some small barns,” he said.
Power remained out for residents in the area as firefighters were mopping up shortly after 5 p.m.
An American Red Cross emergency shelter opened Sunday afternoon at Kittitas Elementary School, 500 N. Pierce St. in Kittitas, for residents who were evacuated from their homes because of the fire and because of ongoing power outages.
The blaze threatened residences and structures along Clerf and Parke Creek roads, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office reported. Dozens of residents between Parke Creek Road, Caribou Road and Clerf Road were evacuated, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said. Residents were able to return home Sunday evening, and roads were open.
The Sheriff’s Office said one residence was lost in the 2900 block of Clerf Road, along with several outbuildings along Stingley Road north of Clerf Road. There were no known injuries to residents. The fire started in the area of Stardust Lane at the top of Clerf Hill.
“This was a fire that could have damaged a lot of property and hurt a lot of people, if not for (firefighters’) work,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
The fire began in brush, Sinclair said, though authorities were unsure of the cause. The Kittitas County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.
“We have extremely dry conditions. We’ve got wind. So the minute anything starts, it takes off,” Sinclair said.
KVFR and Department of Natural Resources personnel and apparatus responded, along with firefighters with the cities of Roslyn and Yakima, the Yakima Training Center and Easton Fire District, Sinclair said.
Firefighters also put out a wildfire at Horlick Road and the Sunlight Waters area of Kittitas County on Saturday.
A red flag fire warning is in place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for the Kittitas Valley and Columbia Basin. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and high temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, the National Weather Service said.