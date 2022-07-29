Firefighters from Yakima County Fire District 5 and the Yakama Nation are battling a 10-acre fire west of Parker that started Friday.
Approximately 10 acres are burning near Kays and Coe roads, according to the fire district.
District 5 Deputy Fire Chief Joel Byam said firefighters, including some units from Yakama Nation’s fire management team, were hoping to be able to contain the fire. District 5 was also sending in bulldozers to carve fire breaks, Byam said.
A plume of smoke was visible above Ahtanum Ridge in Yakima on Friday evening.
As of 8 p.m., he said the winds are cooperating and the fire is relatively small.
“If the wind had been blowing, we could have been in a world of hurt,” Byam said.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, Byam said.
