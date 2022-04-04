Two people were evacuated and no one was injured in a house fire fought amid driving winds on Monday afternoon in the west end of Yakima.
Yakima firefighters responded shortly after 2 p.m. to an attic fire at 7008 Englewood Ave., Deputy Fire Chief D.J. Goldsmith reported.
"Winds blew the fire from the west side completely through the rest of the house," Goldsmith said. "When you have this type of wind at this location, it's a major factor."
The home is at a crest on the hilly portion of Englewood in northwest Yakima, and Monday's fire came amid a high wind warning issued by the National Weather Service.
Westerly winds between 25 and 35 mph were reported by the NWS at Yakima Air Terminal Monday afternoon, with gusts up to 55 mph. This helped spread smoke from the fire several blocks down the street, with Englewood closed to traffic at 66th Avenue.
Goldsmith said a second alarm was issued due to the potential for wind to spread the fire, but it was "pretty well knocked down" roughly an hour after it was reported. Fire damage and several holes could be seen on the roof.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said. While the occupants were evacuated, it was unclear if any pets were in the house.
