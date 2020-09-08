Hurricane-force winds and high temperatures kicked up wildfires across parts of the Pacific Northwest over the Labor Day weekend, burning hundreds of thousands of acres and mostly destroying the small town of Malden in eastern Washington.
"Today alone, almost 300,000 acres in Washington have burned,'' Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz tweeted on Monday evening.
"Thousands of homes are without power. Many families have had to evacuate their homes and many homes have been lost,'' Franz wrote. "We're still seeing new fire starts in every corner of the state.''
New wildfires sprang up quickly across eastern Washington on Monday, threatening homes from Bridgeport to Spokane, officials said. There were no reports of any deaths.
High winds also kicked up dust that closed a portion of Interstate 90 and other highways in the state on Monday. Check with the Washington State Department of Transportation for updated road closure information.
South Central WA updates:✅ I-82 - EB MP 114 to Oregon border - OPEN ✅ SR 221 from Prosser to SR 14 - OPEN✅ SR 14 from MP 167 near Paterson to MP 100 junction of US 97/SR 14 - OPEN ➡️ SR 821 through the Yakima River Canyon remains closed.— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) September 8, 2020
An update on some of the major fires:
Evans Canyon Fire/Yakima and Kittitas counties
Firefighters held their ground on the Evans Canyon Fire, which started Aug. 31 north of Naches. As of Tuesday morning it was at 70% containment and 75,817 acres, or 118 square miles.
State Route 821 through the canyon remains closed. An update as to when the roadway may open will be issued Wednesday morning by 8 a.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Visibility was reduced below a mile at many locations on Monday as a wall of dust and ash moved through the region. Ellensburg, Yakima, Yakima training center and Vagabond army base all reported 25-30 mph with gusts 40-45 mph.
Late in the afternoon, some of the firefighters responded to another fire on Interstate 82.
A total of 571 people were assigned to the fire on Tuesday, with base camps at Naches, Ellensburg and BBQ Flats.
Interstate 82/Prosser area
A rural neighborhood a couple miles east of Prosser south of the Old Inland Empire Highway and north of the Yakima River and Interstate 82 was evacuated late Monday afternoon because of wildfire, the Tri-City Herald reported.
About 6:15 p.m. the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office said Interstate 82 was closed in both directions just south of the Columbia River for 10 miles because of wildfire.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said several houses in the Basin City area about 20 miles north of the Tri-Cities were burning about 5 p.m.
The Washington state Department of Transportation also closed Highway 221 from Prosser to Paterson because of visibility problems from the dust and smoke, with no details available.
Earlier in the day, a several-car pileup blocked Highway 395 south of Ritzville. The highway was closed in both directions before noon Monday and DOT said southbound lanes remained closed at 5 p.m.
Pearl Hill-Cold Springs Fire/Okanogan area
A wildfire threatened the towns of Bridgeport and Mansfield in Douglas County after it started Sunday night in Okanogan County, grew to 10,000 acres and jumped the Columbia River, the Spokesman Review reported.
By Tuesday, it was 174,000 acres, or 271 square miles, and not contained.
The Cold Springs-Canyon Pearl Hill Fire started about 3 miles south of Omak at about 9 p.m., according to the Mount Tolman Fire Dispatch Center.
By 12:30 p.m. Monday, both towns were without power after numerous reports of downed power lines, and authorities ordered residents to evacuate as a wall of smoke and dust towered over the area.
By 2 p.m. the fire had reached the South Jameson Lake drainage area and was progressing toward U.S. Highway 2. Bridgeport and Mansfield were under Level 3 evacuation orders, meaning “Get out now.” Authorities were beginning to order evacuations for residents of the Moses Coulee and Rimrock Meadows areas.
Apple Acres/Chelan County
The Apple Acres Fire, which started three miles northeast of Chelan on Monday, was at 5,000 acres by Tuesday morning. Structures are threatened and evacuation notices are in place.
Whitney Fire/Lincoln County
The Whitney Fire had burned about 5,000 acres of timber, brush, grass and crops near Davenport, the Spokesman-Review reported. The DNR said the fire was still growing, and evacuation notices were in place Monday.
Beverly-Burke Fire/Grant County
The Beverly-Burke Fire started Monday about seven miles southeast of Vantage. It burned 920 acres and was 30% contained. Evacuation notices were issued by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Oregon
In Oregon, the Lionshead Fire grew to 25 square miles by Monday and the Beachie Creek Fire reached 500 acres as fire officials prepare for high winds and dangerous conditions across both wildfires late Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Statesman Journal.
The fires are in the path of winds that could reach up to 75 mph into Tuesday, officials said. That's like a hurricane hitting a wildfire.
"The fire weather forecasted is extremely rare and occurs only a few times a century," said Eric Johnson, Deputy Fire Staff for Northwest Oregon Fire Management.
The entire Mount Jefferson Wilderness, the Olallie Lake area and the Opal Creek area were closed to recreation.
Editor's note: This story contains information that is developing and may be updated.