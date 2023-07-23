Hundreds of wooden bins piled behind a Roche Fruit warehouse caught fire Sunday night just before sunset near downtown Yakima.
Yakima Fire Department personnel and other area firefighters had the blaze under control within an hour.
Yakima Fire Chief Aaron Markham said the fire was reported at 8:20 p.m. behind the Roche warehouse at First and Lincoln avenues, just west of downtown.
"About 20 or 30 bins were on fire when our guys showed up," Markham said. "No one was injured and there was no damage to the buildings."
At roughly 8:30 p.m., flames shot skyward out of hundreds of empty fruit bins, and nearby stacks of wood pallets also caught fire. The blaze did not spread to three other stacks of fruit bins along Front Street.
Markham said at 9:15 p.m. the fire was under control, though still smoldering, and a bulldozer may be brought in to level the pile of burnt fruit bins.
"We believe it started somewhere in the center of the bins," he added. "We don't have a cause or a suspect at this time, but hopefully we can check the Roche (security) cameras."'
During the peak of the fire, brown and gray smoke drifted eastward over downtown and across where several dozen onlookers gathered immediately east of Front Street.
The Burlington Northern rail line was temporarily shut down as fire lines were laid across it to fight the blaze. Front Street and First Avenue also were closed to traffic.
The fire was under investigation as of Sunday night.
