Firefighters responded to a wildfire Thursday along the Yakima River near the Yakima Area Arboretum.
As of 4 p.m., the fire was burning in trees and brush on the edge of Sherman Park, which is next to the Yakima Humane Society and the arboretum.
The fire did get into several acres of wooded land next to the main arboretum, said arboretum Executive Director Colleen Adams-Schuppe.
“We call it the natural area, but none of the area is what we actually manage. There’s trails in there," she said.
She said it was the largest fire she's seen in the area.
“It is very concerning for us," she added. “We’ve had several fires in the last few months.”
Yakima Fire Department Shift Commander Tim Kerns estimated it was 20-30 acres, “or will be by the time we're done with it.”
Firefighters were digging a break between the humane society and the fire, and once that was in, Kerns said the fire would be 99% contained.
No one was hurt, and the cause wasn’t immediately known.
Firefighters from Yakima, the Yakima Training Center and East Valley responded.
The fire is one of several along the Yakima Greenway this week which have stretched fire resources. Firefighters battled a 20-30 acre blaze along the river near Sarg Hubbard Park Wednesday afternoon which was thought to be human-caused.
A fire weather watch is in effect Saturday in the region with the National Weather Service expecting hot, dry and breezy conditions. The watch runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.
