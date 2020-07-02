Yakima County Fire District 5 has responded to 60 more wildfires this year than this time last year, chief Kevin Frazier said.
The district covers most of the Lower Valley. Frazier said the spike, which was primarily in March, was likely due in part to a mild winter leaving minimal snow ahead of wildfire season.
More recent blazes offer other reminders wildfire season has arrived. Firefighters responded to a brush fire in the Yakima River Canyon on Tuesday that temporarily closed State Route 821 and burned 400 acres in high winds. Crews also responded to a wildfire that burned about 40 acres in the Cowiche area west of Yakima on June 21.
Statewide, the state Department of Natural Resources has responded to 130 more fires this year than the 10-year average through June.
Forecast
Looking forward, the forecast for wildfires in the state is “pretty nuanced,” said Josh Clark, a meteorologist with the DNR wildfire division.
“In the next four weeks, we expect below normal conditions for fire potential,” he said.
Cool and unsettled weather statewide means fires likely will be easier to control and cause less damage through July. Starting in August, he said, the state will begin to see above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation.
That’s not to say there won’t be fires.
“(We’re) still going to see wildfires, especially as we get into the third, fourth, fifth (of July), which is kind of our peak of human-caused fire activity for obvious reasons — campfires, recreation, fireworks,” Clark said.
But the weather should make it manageable.
“After July, it becomes a little bit more what we would expect: hot and dry,” he said. “A late start to fire season with major risks being that southeastern part of the state.”
He said Yakima County is a key example. Vegetation here is more receptive to fires because of fine, grassy shrubs that dry out quickly in sunlight, making it easy for a range fire to grow several hundred acres, Clark said.
“That’s just the norm for this time of year,” he said.
Effort to prevent fires
Clark said the state has been doing a good job of rolling out proactive burn restrictions while still allowing the public to enjoy recreation spaces.
On Wednesday, the Bureau of Land Management and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife restricted target shooting other activities to reduce the risk of wildfires. WDFW is prohibiting campfires on land it manages in Eastern Washington.
Frazier of Fire District 5 encouraged community members to avoid residential burns if possible. If they do burn, he said to watch for wind, especially in the afternoon.
“It’s really evaluating the necessity — whether you need to burn or whether you can wait, because it is dry,” he said. “We battle it every year that somebody burns and they lose control of it and it spreads and then we end up being busy.”
Clark echoed those comments, saying roughly 47% of wildfires so far this year had started from debris burning.
“Folks especially living on the east slopes need to be mindful of wind events … that can cause those burns to get out of control,” he said.
There’s also been an increase in abandoned campfires that have not been put out properly, said public affairs specialist Robin DeMario with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. She said preventing forest fires is a community effort — and is especially important to prevent first responders and firefighters from being exposed unnecessarily to others during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It goes back to the basics,” she said. “Make sure your campfire is completely out before you leave your campsite. Put your hand in there. Feel around. Make sure it’s not hot in there.”
If you can, use a camping stove instead of a fire pit, she added.
“Any way to lessen man-made fires would help the Forest Service immensely,” she said.