YAKIMA, Wash. — A fire outside the Salvation Army Thrift Store downtown caused $20,000 in damage to materials outside the store and a neighboring building Friday morning.
Yakima firefighters were called at 5:15 a.m. for the fire, and found 100 empty pallets, 50 pallets of books and 50 bales of cardboard burning in a storage area south of the building, according to a fire department news release.
A Salvation Army employee with a forklift assisted firefighters by moving burning material so it could be extinguished, the release said. Fire Shift Cmdr. Jennifer Norton said the fire also damaged the roof of a building at 16 S. Sixth Ave., as well as a vehicle near the fire.
Fire crews were able to keep the fire from getting inside the building, the release said.
Nobody was injured in the fire, the release said, and the cause is under investigation.