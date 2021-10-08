Yakima firefighters say a discarded cigarette likely started a house fire that displaced a family early Friday.
Firefighters responding to the 200 block of North 30th Avenue around 3:10 a.m. found the house on fire. Crews were able to contain the fire to the front half of the home, according to a fire department news release.
The people living in the house were able to get out and went to a neighbor’s home, the release said.
Firefighters estimate damage to the building at $300,000, and the house’s contents, which were lost, at $50,000.
Sixteen firefighters responded to the call, the release said, and there were no reported injuries.
