Updated at 2:15 p.m.: Firefighters established 5% containment on the Cold Creek Fire at White Pass, which grew to 252 acres as of Thursday morning.
U.S. Highway 12 remains closed to thru traffic with boulders and debris falling on the roadway, making it necessary for firefighters to park in the eastbound lanes. A command post has been established at White Pass, about 6 miles west of where the fire was discovered Monday night.
The fire is burning on both sides of Highway 12, primarily to the south, but there are spot fires to the north. The fire is along the area of Highway 12 between Dog Lake and Clear Lake. The cause is under investigation.
Forest Service spokesperson Heather Appelhof said the fire activity was moderate Wednesday as it moved mostly north through timber and brush deeper into the wilderness on Wednesday.
Officials expect reduced rates of spread with mild weather throughout the day. Firefighters hope to establish fire lines preventing the southern portion of the fire from growing toward Rimrock Lake with a chance of thunderstorms capable of gusty winds from the west forecast on the north side of the fire Friday afternoon.
Two helicopters launched for the first time on Wednesday and officials are hopeful conditions will allow them to fly and dump water on the fire once again on Thursday.
Nearly 150 firefighters were on the fire as of Thursday morning and more resources are expected to arrive throughout the day, Forest Service spokesperson Heather Appelhof said.
The fire is not threatening any structures, officials said. A Level 2 (be set) notice covers 130-150 homes around Rimrock and Clear lakes, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. People should make preparations to leave. Most of the residences are cabins.
Forest Service spokesperson Robin DeMario said up to 50 single residences and 70 other minor structures are considered to be near the fire.
Summer camps in the area have been contacted and closed, the Sheriff’s Office said. Camp Dudley’s Facebook page said a helicopter and other firefighters were doing “an amazing job” to keep the camp safe.
The Forest Service asked the public to stay out of the area west of Clear Lake and said roads and trails will be closed for public safety.
Highway update
Highway 12 will remain closed to thru traffic overnight Thursday, with another update provided Friday afternoon, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. Access for local and recreational traffic is allowed.
WSDOT updated the closure points on Thursday afternoon. The eastbound closure is 3 miles east of the summit at milepost 154 near the Clear Creek Falls overlook by Dog Lake. The westbound closure is 8 miles east of the summit near milepost 159 at Upper Tieton Road, at the west end of Rimrock Lake.
For more information, follow Yakima Valley Emergency Management, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Forest Service-Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest pages on Facebook, and Inciweb.