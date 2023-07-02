The fire along the Yakima River and Interstate 82 near Wapato was burning within control lines as of Sunday morning, according to Yakima County Fire District 5 personnel.
The fire burned about 130 acres Saturday, said Fire District 5 Capt. Anthony Oaks, incident commander for the fire.
Oaks said the fire will continue to burn on the north side of the Yakima River for a few days, with fire personnel nearby ready to control any hot spots. Drivers on I-82 may see smoke, but the fire itself does not pose a danger to them.
“The only thing that’s a danger to them is if they looky-loo too long while driving down the road,” Oaks said.
The fire began Saturday at about noon in the Donald Wapato Road area. Firefighters restricted the eastbound lanes on the interstate, which led to traffic and delays.
About 25 firefighters from Fire District 5 and 25 from Yakama Nation Fire Management responded to the incident Saturday. A helicopter also assisted with water drops. A joint team of Fire District 5 and YNFM crews will continue to monitor the fire, Oaks said.
