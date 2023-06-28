Updated 8 p.m.: Level 1 (get set) evacuation notices have been issued on the Roza Creek fire.
The advisory covers residents in the area of Roza View Drive and Burbank Creek Road, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office. The fire is to the west across the Yakima River from this area. Residents should stay alert to changing conditions and make preparations to leave the area if conditions worsen.
Updated 5 p.m.: A fire near Roza Creek burned 295 acres Tuesday night, and was 75% contained by Wednesday afternoon, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.
The fire began at about 6 p.m. near the border of Yakima and Kittitas counties Tuesday, DNR communications manager Jessa Lewis said. She could not confirm the cause.
The area experienced lightning Tuesday night.
Lewis described the fire as “spotty” and said crews initially thought the fire was larger than its actual size. A DNR helicopter helped map out the fire.
No known structures were involved and there were no reported injuries, Lewis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.