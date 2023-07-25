The Newell Road fire near Bickleton in Klickitat County was 56,143 acres with 20% containment as of Tuesday morning, according to information from Northwest Incident Management Team 8.
Firefighters spent Monday night mopping up the fire's perimeter. The fire grew much more slowly than it did over the weekend, said Dave Robertson, one of the fire incident team leaders at a Tuesday morning briefing. Containment measures taken Sunday night and an increase of moisture in the air have helped, he said.
A total of 576 people are working on the fire.
The fire's northwest corner near Dot Road continues to be the most active. Fire crews will spend the day improving containment lines. In the southwest corner, firefighters will focus on hazard and snag tree falling operations to keep the fire from burning internally, Robertson said the briefing.
According to Klickitat County Emergency Management, the evacuation level for the town of Roosevelt area has dropped from 2 to 1, meaning residents in the area should be packed and ready to evacuate if necessary.
All other evacuation areas remain at Monday's levels. The town of Bickleton is under a Level 3 "go now" evacuation order.
Firefighters from Klickitat and Skamania counties and the Department of Natural Resources also have responded.
Road closures
Roosevelt Grade Road, Middle Road, Old Highway 8, Dot Road, Rock Creek Road, Hoctor Road east of Oak Flat, Bickleton Highway between Old Mountain Road and the Klickitat county line are closed.
State Route 14 is closed in both directions between U.S. 97 and Interstate 82, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The closure notice doesn't apply to local residents, and is in place to give residents and first responders access.
Community meeting
A community town hall meeting is planned at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Goldendale Middle School, 520 E. Collins St. in Goldendale, to update Klickitat County residents on the fire.
A link to the meeting will be posted on the Newell Road Fire Facebook page just before the meeting. Additional information is available at www.facebook.com/KlickitatDEM911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.