One person was injured and others displaced by an early Friday morning fire at a North 34th Avenue older-adult apartment complex.
Yakima firefighters responding to an alarm at Holiday Orchard Park, 620 N. 34th Ave., around 1:20 a.m. found a fire burning in one of the rooms, according to a fire department news release. The automatic sprinkler system had turned on.
Firefighters rescued one resident who was injured in the fire, and was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for treatment, the release said. Further information on their condition was not available.
After quickly putting out the fire, crews went to the floor below and found several apartments were damaged by water from the sprinkler system, displacing those residents, the release said.
Fire officials estimate the damage at $100,000 to the building, while the lost contents were valued at $100,000.
The fire’s cause is under investigation, the release said.
