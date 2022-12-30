One person was injured and others displaced by an early Friday morning fire at a North 34th Avenue older-adult apartment complex.

Yakima firefighters responding to an alarm at Holiday Orchard Park, 620 N. 34th Ave., around 1:20 a.m. found a fire burning in one of the rooms, according to a fire department news release. The automatic sprinkler system had turned on.

Firefighters rescued one resident who was injured in the fire, and was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for treatment, the release said. Further information on their condition was not available.

After quickly putting out the fire, crews went to the floor below and found several apartments were damaged by water from the sprinkler system, displacing those residents, the release said.

Fire officials estimate the damage at $100,000 to the building, while the lost contents were valued at $100,000.

The fire’s cause is under investigation, the release said.

Reach Donald W. Meyers at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

Crime and Courts Reporter

Donald W. Meyers is a multimedia journalist at the Yakima Herald-Republic covering crime and courts. He is also the writer behind “It Happened Here,” a weekly history column. Before coming to Yakima, Meyers covered a wide variety of beats at The Salt Lake Tribune, Daily Herald, and daily and weekly newspapers across New Jersey. He is also a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, serving as a regional officer in the organization as well as on the national Freedom of Information Committee.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment