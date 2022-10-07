A structure and vehicle fire in Selah early Friday morning is under investigation, according to Selah Fire Department Chief Jim Lange. There were no injuries, and the extent of the damage is still unknown.
Crews from the Selah and Gleed fire departments responded to a structure fire on the 100 Block of East Bartlett Avenue in Selah at about 3:20 a.m. Friday, Lange said. Selah Police Department personnel also responded.
One vehicle was fully on fire when crews arrived. Another building was involved, as was a garage and an outbuilding on the property. The residence was not touched and the people inside were able to exit safely, Lange said.
The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation, Lange said. Multiple neighbors reported hearing loud, explosion-like noises. The department is looking into what those could have been.
Lange said this fire is not believed to be related to the multiple brush fires near Wenas reported earlier this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.