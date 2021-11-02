Two dogs died and three people were displaced in a house fire outside Wapato on Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched to the single-story structure fire at 161 Kemper Road at approximately 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from Capt. Bryan Bauer of Yakima County Fire District No. 5.
They found the masonry brick house 50% involved with a partially collapsed roof. The fire was kept to half of the residence, Bauer said. The other half sustained smoke, heat and water damage.
The fire displaced three adults who are being assisted by Red Cross. It was brought under control late Tuesday morning with the help of 18 district personnel, five volunteers and 13 district staff. Afterward, district personnel helped the family bury two dogs that died in the blaze.
The home owned by Pamela Mayhue and its contents were characterized as a total loss with an estimated value of $165,000, authorities said. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, but the Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office was notified.
