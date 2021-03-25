Firefighters from Selah and other Upper Valley fire departments were able to save a third of a Collins Road house following a Tuesday afternoon fire.
Fire crews responding to the 700 block of Collins Road around 4:30 p.m. found half the house on fire, with visible flames, said Selah Deputy Chief Jim Lange. He called a second alarm, and crews from Gleed, Yakima Training Center, Yakima and East Valley fire departments responded, bringing the total number of firefighters to 30.
Crews fought the fire from outside the house, Lange said, due to the intensity of the fire and the structure of the house.
Two adults and two children were able to escape, and salvage some memorabilia from the scene, Lange said.
Firefighters were able to save a third of the house, two vehicles and an outbuilding, Lange said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Lange said. Fire officials estimated the cost of the damage at $450,000.
Chimney fire
Yakima firefighters also responded to a chimney fire in the 800 block of Red Sky Drive in Union Gap Tuesday. Firefighters said embers from the chimney apparently embedded in the shake shingles on the roof.
The homeowner was injured when he cut his head while trying to put out the fire, officials said. The damage was estimated at $10,000.