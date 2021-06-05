Lower Valley firefighters say a house under construction in the Sunnyside area was heavily damaged by a fire late Friday night.
Crews from Yakima County Fire District 5 were called at 11 p.m. for a fire at 10401 Van Belle Road. Firefighters found that the fire, which started in the attached garage, had spread through the house’s attic, according to a fire department news release.
One firefighter was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, the release said. Firefighters were able to put out the fire after four hours, according to the news release.
The Yakima County fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, the release said. Fire officials say 70% of the structure was destroyed, bringing the damage cost to $450,000.