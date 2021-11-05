Firefighters from four Upper Valley departments battled a blaze that burned in a Highland area garage Friday morning.
Crews from Highland, West Valley, Naches Heights and Naches were called around 11:20 a.m. for a fire burning in a detached garage at 870 Elliot Road. The first crews on the scene found the cinderblock structure fully on fire, said Cameron Haubrich, acting battalion chief with West Valley Fire Department.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire within 45 minutes, but Haubrich said crews would remain on the scene through the afternoon putting out hot spots. Crews kept the fire contained to the garage.
The fire is believed to have been started by a wood-burning stove in the garage, but Haubrich said the Yakima County Fire Marshal is investigating.
No firefighters or residents were injured in the fire, he said. The total cost of the damage has yet to be determined, Haubrich said.
