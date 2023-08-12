A fire broke out Friday afternoon at the Olympic Fruit warehouse just west of Moxee.
The fire was contained to one building and everyone got out safely, said Capt. Ryan Evers of the East Valley Fire District.
There were no injuries, but residents within a mile of the warehouse were subject to a shelter-in-place order overnight due to the potential for an ammonia leak.
Yakima Valley Emergency Management issued the order, instructing nearby residents to close windows, doors and vents and stay inside their homes.
The order was removed Saturday morning, according to YVEM’s Facebook page.
The original fire alarm was reported at 3:50 p.m. Evers said the blaze started when a forklift caught fire near a propane tank.
“Another propane tank next to it caught fire and then the building caught fire,” Evers said.
A second alarm was issued and several area fire departments assisted.
Olympic Fruit is at State Highway 24 and Beaudry Road.
