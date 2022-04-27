What started as a brush fire Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at a West Valley home destroyed a detached workshop and two vehicles, including an antique car, firefighters said.
West Valley firefighters were called to 5119 Lyons Loop around 6:30 p.m. for a brush fire threatening a structure, Deputy Chief Jim Johnston said. Within 90 seconds, Johnston said dispatchers reported that a building was on fire as well.
“I could see as I was leaving my house the smoke at that point looked like a vegetation fire,” Johnston said. “As I got to (South) 64th (Avenue) and (West) Washington (Avenue), I could see it was a structure fire. The smoke had changed.”
A cloud of dark-colored smoke was visible from across the Upper Valley.
Upon arrival, firefighters found arborvitae burning, as well as a 40-by-50-foot workshop building that contained a couple vehicles, Johnston said. He said the first responding crews focused their attention on the building to prevent the fire from spreading, Other crews dealt with the burning trees, with Johnston estimating that about 160 feet of the hedge-like evergreens were on fire.
“One of the challenges we had right at the get-go was that road has no hydrants with it,” Johnston said.
West Valley used its two tenders to provide water for firefighters, and Johnston also called for Yakima Fire Department, which sent an engine and a water truck to assist.
Johnston said the shop and its contents, including a 1968 Pontiac Firebird, were a total loss estimated at $200,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.