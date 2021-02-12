A West Valley home was destroyed in a fire Thursday night.
West Valley and Yakima firefighters were called to 716 N. 80th Ave. shortly after 5 p.m. for a possible chimney fire, said WVFD Capt. Jim Johnston. The first crews on the scene found heavy smoke coming out of the house’s eaves, Johnston said, and additional firefighters were called.
Due to the fire burning in the roof area, firefighters fought the fire from outside the house for their safety, Johnston said. A total of 10 fire units, including a fire engine and shift commander from Yakima, and 29 firefighters fought the flames until 10:30 p.m., when it was declared out and all units were released, Johnston said.
A man in the house was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital where he was treated for smoke inhalation and released, Johnston said.
The single-story house, which Yakima County tax records show was built in 1969 and had a taxable value of $258,400, was a total loss, Johnston said. The fire’s cause has not been determined at this time, he said.